S.Korea stocks end 1% lower on rising bond yields

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares reversed course to end 1% lower on Monday as the passage of a massive U.S. stimulus package and upbeat economic data globally drove bond yields higher.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 30.15 points, or 1.00%, at 2,996.11, after rising as much as 0.97% in early trade.

** The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, a day after data showed that the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February.

** Meanwhile, China’s February trade data released on Sunday showed that exports grew at a record pace last month, further signalling a recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

** “Strong economic data and hopes of (U.S.) stimulus implementation not only led to expectations that the pace of economic recovery would accelerate, but also put further pressure on rising interest rates,” said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix slid 0.12% and 3.21%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and battery maker LG Chem tumbled 2.38% and 1.55%, respectively .

** Foreigners were net sellers of 125.6 billion won ($110.93 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,133.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.63% lower than its previous close at 1,126.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.7 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.4.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 5.6 basis points to 1.121%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 2.000%. ($1 = 1,132.2100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)