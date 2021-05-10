S.Korea stocks end at record high as U.S. jobs data shock eases rate woes

* KOSPI end at record high, foreigners turn net buyers in 9 days

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended at a record high on Monday, as weak U.S. jobs data supported expectations that interest rates would remain low for an extended period, boosting risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 52.10 points, or 1.63%, to close at an all-time high of 3,249.30. The index gained for a fourth straight session.

** The Dow and S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday, after U.S. jobs growth unexpectedly slowed, easing concerns over prospects for rising rates.

** “Investor sentiment improved as a shock in the U.S. April jobs data lifted expectations over more stimulus and eased concerns about tapering and normalisation in monetary policy,” said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.59% and 0.39%, respectively, while Hyundai Motor and Samsung BioLogics added 2.46% and 1.49%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 238.7 billion won ($214.21 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,113.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.67% higher than its previous close at 1,121.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.4 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.89.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.139%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.137%. ($1 = 1,114.3200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)