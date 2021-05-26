S.Korea stocks end lower as LG Chem's sharp decline offsets early gains

* KOSPI slides, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares erased earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, as a near 7% plunge in heavyweight LG Chem overshadowed firmer risk sentiment due to easing concerns over U.S. inflation. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed down 2.89 points, or 0.09%, at 3,168.43, erasing earlier gains of as much as 0.40%.

** The index gained in early session, tracking Wall Street overnight, after U.S. Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance that eased inflation concerns.

** Leading declines on the benchmark, battery maker LG Chem tumbled 6.73%, after its unit LG Energy Solution said it would be voluntarily recalling its Energy Storage System (ESS) batteries which is expected to cost the company around 400 billion won ($358.21 million).

** Among other heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor fell 0.13% and 1.76%, respectively, while internet giant Naver added 1.40%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 30.8 billion won ($27.58 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,116.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.46% higher than its previous close at 1,122.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.6 per dollar, up 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.91, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.66% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.159%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 2.128%. ($1 = 1,116.6500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)