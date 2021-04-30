S.Korea stocks end lower on China worries; gain 2.8% for month

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Friday, driven by strong foreign sell-off and losses in tech heavyweights, as downbeat China PMI and concerns about Beijing’s clampdown on internet companies weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 26.21 points, or 0.83%, at 3,147.86, extending losses to a fourth straight session. It fell 1.20% for the week, the sharpest in nine weeks, but gained 2.82% on a monthly basis, extending gains to a sixth straight month.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.24% and 1.54%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 2.00% and 1.91%.

** China’s factory activity expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in April, as supply bottlenecks weighed on production and overseas demand softened.

** Further denting the sentiment was China’s financial regulator ordering 13 internet platforms, including heavyweight Tencent, to strengthen compliance as part of the country’s ongoing antitrust clampdown on the sector.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 555.9 billion won ($499.94 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,112.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,108.2.

** It gained 0.49% for the week and 1.75% for the month, ending the three-month losing streak.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.9 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,111.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 110.81.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.142%. ($1 = 1,111.9300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)