S.Korea stocks fall for third straight day on U.S. inflation fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower for a third straight session on Thursday, as a shocking rise in U.S. inflation and concerns that the Federal Reserve’s tightening may come earlier than expected dented sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 39.55 points, or 1.25%, at 3,122.11, after declining as much as 1.83% in early trade.

** On Wednesday, Wall Street was blindsided when data showed U.S. consumer prices jumped by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand amid a reopening economy met supply constraints at home and abroad.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics slid 1.88% even after the company said it would invest 171 trillion won ($151.10 billion) in non-memory chips through 2030, raising its previous investment target of 133 trillion won announced in 2019.

** Its peer SK Hynix fell 1.67%, while other heavyweights LG Chem and Naver dropped 1.51% and 1.60%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.43 trillion won worth of shares on the main board, after offloading net 2.70 trillion won ($2.39 billion) a day earlier, the second-biggest amount on record.

** Meanwhile, a top government think-tank called on the central bank to maintain loose monetary policy for the time being and raised its economic growth forecasts for the current year.

** The won ended at 1,129.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.41% lower than its previous close at 1,124.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 110.93.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 2.156%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)