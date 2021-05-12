S.Korea stocks fall most in 3 wks on sharp foreign selloff ahead of U.S. inflation data

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended down on Wednesday, logging their sharpest decline in three weeks, as foreigners continued to offload stocks on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended down 47.77 points, or 1.49%, to 3,161.66, its biggest single-day drop since April 21. The index had ended 1.23% lower on Tuesday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.48% and peer SK Hynix fell 2.85%, while LG Chem fell 5.27% and Naver fell 1.72%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 2.70 trillion won ($2.40 billion) worth of shares on the main board, Refinitiv data showed, the second-biggest amount on record.

** Shares of Samsung BioLogics gained 4.77%, even as it denied a local media report that it was in talks with Pfizer Inc to begin production of the U.S. drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea as early as in August.

** South Korea’s unemployment rate fell to an eight-month low in April, while the number of people employed rose at the sharpest pace in nearly seven years as the economic recovery continued.

** The won was quoted at 1,124.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% lower than its previous close at 1,119.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.1 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,123.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 110.93.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 1.123%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 2.126%. ($1 = 1,124.1400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)