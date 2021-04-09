S.Korea stocks fall on surging COVID-19 cases, weak U.S. data

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers for first time in 7 days

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Friday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as worries over a surge in local coronavirus infections and downbeat U.S. labour data dampened investor sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 11.38 points, or 0.36%, at 3,131.88. However, it rose 0.61% on a weekly basis, extending gains to a third straight week.

** A U.S. jobless claims report showed a second straight weekly increase on Thursday, conflicting with earlier payrolls and job vacancies data that had buoyed investor confidence of a quick economic rebound.

** Further weighing on sentiment was South Korea’s 671 new coronavirus cases, following 700 a day earlier in its highest daily tally since early January, as it fanned fears over a potential fourth wave of outbreaks.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.30% and 2.78%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem rose 0.25%.

** The country’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.30% after the company said it will suspend production for two days starting on Monday at its Asan plant because of a chip shortage.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 324.9 billion won ($289.62 million) worth of shares on the main board, snapping the six straight sessions of buying spree.

** The won ended at 1,121.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.36% lower than its previous close at 1,117.2.

** For the week, the won gained 0.56%, logging its biggest weekly gain in eight.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.7 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,121.6.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose 1.8 basis points to 2.030%. ($1 = 1,121.8100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)