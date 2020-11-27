S.Korea stocks gain for fourth straight week on vaccine hopes, exports outlook

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares ended higher on Friday, gaining for a fourth straight week, helped by a slew of potentially successful coronavirus vaccines on the table and an upbeat outlook for November exports. The Korean won held steady, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0630 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 7.54 points, or 0.29%, to 2,633.45. For the week, the index gained 3.13%. ** South Korea’s exports likely bounced back in November and are expected to continue recovering for the time being, supported by strong chip sales and global demand, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. ** British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective, adding to earlier promising developments from Pfizer Inc and Moderna, although its efficacy is now facing more intense scrutiny. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

** Although the gains weren’t big as U.S. markets were closed, positive sentiment continued on foreign buying, and focus for remains on Korea’s exports data and other U.S. economic indicators next week, says Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 76.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,103.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,104.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 19.83% so far this year, and gained 11.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,180.77 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 487. ** The won has gained 4.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.61. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 0.980%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.634%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)