S.Korea stocks gain for third straight day on U.S. stimulus hopes

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as renewed hopes for additional U.S. stimulus helped investors look past sluggish preliminary trade data and a rise in coronavirus infections. The won and the benchmark bond yield both rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 12.45 points, or 0.53%, at 2,370.86, extending a two-day winning streak.

** The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill.

** “Expectations for stimulus are continuing, but due to the U.S. election uncertainty, investors will remain their wait-and-see stance until the uncertainty is eased,” said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.

** Shares of the world’s No. 2 memory chip maker, SK Hynix declined 1.6%, after its announcement on Tuesday to buy Intel Corp’s NAND memory chip business.

** South Korean exports dropped 5.8% in the first 20 days of October, returning to contraction after growing in September, government data showed on Wednesday.

** Meanwhile, the country reported 91 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday midnight, higher than 58 a day earlier.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 6.4 billion won ($5.66 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,131.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.66% higher than its previous close of 1,139.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.1.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 111.78.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 0.936%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 1.523%.