S.Korea stocks gain most in nearly 5 months on strong global data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won flat against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed the most in nearly five months on Tuesday as strong factory output data from major economies offset U.S. election jitters and concerns over a resurgence in coronavirus cases. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 43.15 points, or 1.88%, at 2,343.31, logging the sharpest daily percentage gain since June 16. The index rose 1.46% on Monday.

** Robust factory data from China, the United States and the Euro zone on Monday eased growing concerns about global growth in the face of a resurgent pandemic.

** Meanwhile, investors awaited results of the U.S. election after a polarizing campaign where President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have alluded to post-election disputes.

** “There’s a possibility that market uncertainties may persist in case of disapproval of the U.S. presidential election result,” said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.

** South Korea’s biggest biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion surged 5.93% after the company signed a 210 billion won ($185.28 million) contract to distribute its COVID-19 testing kit in the United States.

** Markets largely shrugged off South Korea’s annual inflation data, which slowed in October with the core rate declining at its fastest pace in over 21 years.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 204.3 billion won ($180.10 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,134.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% lower than its previous close at 1,133.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.4.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 0.982%. ($1 = 1,134.3600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)