S.Korea stocks hit 5-month closing high on coronavirus vaccine hopes

* KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers

* KRW strengthens against USD

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday to a five-month closing high, as encouraging results from an early-stage study of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine lifted risk appetite. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI climbed 18.27 points, or 0.84%, to 2,201.88, its highest close since Feb. 19.

** Sharp overnight gains on Wall Street also boosted sentiment, with biotech company Moderna Inc surging 18% in extended trade after its COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in an ongoing early-stage study.

** South Korea’s unemployment rate fell marginally in June, but remained high in historical terms as businesses and labour markets continued to face pressure from the pandemic, which has infected more than 13.21 million people globally so far.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor, the nation’s largest carmaker, closed up 7.4%, a day after South Korea announced a “green new deal” project to spur use of environment friendly vehicles.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 267.8 billion won ($222.97 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,200.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,205.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,200.9 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,200.7.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 811.31 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 545.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 112.00.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 0.848% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 1.417%.