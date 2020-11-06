S.Korea stocks log best week in 5 months as Biden heads toward victory

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, marking their best weekly gain since June, as U.S. stocks rose overnight after investors assessed the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency with a split Congress in the United States. ** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 2.71 points, or 0.11%, at 2,416.50. For the week, the index jumped 6.6%, its biggest since early June.

** The likelihood of Republicans taking control of the Senate reduces risks of more regulations for businesses, while the growing prospect of a Biden win boosted alternative energy shares, says Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Shares of battery maker LG Chem jumped 6.35%, while wind power tower manufacturer CS Wind Corp surged 6.1%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 788.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.70% higher than its previous close at 1,128.2. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.56%, while the S&P 500 index jumped 1.95% on Thursday. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.96% so far this year, and gained 0.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 812.16 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 293. ** The won has gained 3.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 0.946%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 1.563%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)