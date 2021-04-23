S.Korea stocks log first weekly loss in five

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday on retail buying, but logged the first weekly loss in five as investors considered spikes in domestic coronavirus cases and capital tax increases in the United States. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 8.58 points, or 0.27%, to 3,186.10 as of 06:32 GMT. For the week, the index lost 0.39%

** The tax hike issue in the U.S. had an impact but was short-lived as there are many hurdles ahead until the proposal can be implemented, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Thursday’s 797 new infections reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency were the highest since Jan. 7, when the third wave began to abate after the daily figure topped 1,200 in late December.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.49% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.38%, while LG Chem rose 0.34% and Naver fell 0.66%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 26.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,117.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.04% lower than its previous close at 1,117.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.7 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.3.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.88% so far this year, and gained 5.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.92.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.118%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 basis points to 2.040%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by David Evans)