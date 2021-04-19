S.Korea stocks mixed, barely up for sixth session ahead of tech, auto earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares swung between gains and losses on Monday as investors weighed upcoming corporate earnings of domestic tech giants and carmakers, while concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 variants capped gains. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 0.22 points, or 0.01%, to 3,198.84 by 06:32 GMT.

** Investors are cautiously optimistic, many are looking forward to performance of chipmakers amid chip shortages, and also to preliminary April exports, says Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.72% and peer SK Hynix rose 0.36%, while LG Chem fell 1.78% and Naver fell 0.38%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 299.8 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,116.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.32% so far this year, and gained 5.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,046.07 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 456.

** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 110.89.8

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.131%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 1.982%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)