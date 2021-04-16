S.Korea stocks post fourth weekly gain on recovery optimism

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares bounced back from early falls on Friday to mark their fifth straight session of gains, as strong economic data from China and the United States cemented hopes for a swifter-than-expected recovery. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 4.29 points, or 0.13%, at 3,198.62. For the week, it added 2.13%, marking the fourth straight weekly gain.

** China’s economy grew at a record pace of 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter, official data showed, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support.

** U.S. retail sales rebounded 9.8% in March, the largest increase since May 2020, in a gain that pushed the level of sales 17.1% above its pre-pandemic level to a record high.

** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics slid 0.24%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver added 0.67% and 0.13%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 213.4 billion won ($191.20 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,116.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12% higher than its previous close at 1,117.6.

** It rose 0.44% on a weekly basis, extending the winning streak to a fifth week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.6 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 110.81.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 1.153%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 2.022%. ($1 = 1,116.0800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)