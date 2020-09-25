S.Korea stocks post sharpest weekly fall in 6 months

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, but posted their sharpest weekly fall in six months on concerns that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could tamper economic recovery. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 6.09 points, or 0.27%, at 2,278.79, rebounding from a near two-month low hit in the previous session.

** The index, however, tumbled 5.5% for the week, logging the sharpest weekly loss since March-end after snapping a fourth straight weekly gain.

** Majority of market heavyweights strengthened, with biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion leading the gains after closing 3.4% higher.

** Shares of second-largest carrier Asiana Airlines and its affiliates Air Busan and Asiana IDT jumped after reports that the company and its creditors are considering to sell its budget carriers.

** South Korea on Friday said it would impose tighter restrictions during Chuseok holiday weeks as the country reported 114 new coronavirus cases by Thursday midnight.

** “Uncertainties are high as there are several important events during the Chuseok holiday such as October trade data, factory and employment data from the U.S. and euro zone,” said Lee Kyoung-min, Daishin Securities analyst.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 90.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,172.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,172.7.

** The currency fell 1% on a weekly basis, the sharpest since late April.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,171.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 112.02.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.859%. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)