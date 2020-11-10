S.Korea stocks rally for seventh day on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended their rally to a seventh straight session on Tuesday, as progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine boosted risk appetite and hopes of a swifter global economic recovery. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 5.63 points, or 0.23%, at 2,452.83.

** Pfizer Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE, was more than 90% effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial. nL1N2HV067]

** Markets will remain on the lookout for more promising vaccine development. South Korea’s airlines and travel-related shares soared after Pfizer’s report, with Korean Air , Hanatour and Modetour surging 11.2%, 9.2% and 6.9%, respectively.

** South Korean COVID-19 test kit makers and vaccine makers, however, slumped after the statement on vaccine development, with Seegene and SugenTech plunging 8.9% and 8.1%, respectively.

** Foreigners continued to buy net 156.6 billion won ($140.48 million) worth of shares on the main board, after purchasing net 2.3 trillion won in the previous three sessions.

** The won ended at 1,115.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,113.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.0 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 111.64.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 0.975%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 1.623%. ($1 = 1,114.7300 won)