S.Korea stocks rise on auto strength, upbeat U.S. data; post 1% weekly gain

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, logging their biggest weekly jump in three, led by tech heavyweights, as upbeat data from the United States supported recovery momentum. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI ended up 23.22 points, or 0.73%, at 3,188.73, rebounding from a 0.1% decline on Thursday.

** For the week, the index rose 1.02%, marking its biggest gain in three weeks.

** Better than expected U.S. jobless claims data whetted investors’ risk appetite, while first-quarter growth remaining unchanged from earlier estimate of 6.4%, underpinned hopes that the economic recovery is gathering steam.

** Auto shares towed KOSPI, with Hyundai Motor and its unit Kia Corp surging 5.22% and 4.83%, respectively. The sub-index for transportation equipment also jumped 3.74%.

** Among other heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.63% and battery maker LG Chem soared 3.61%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 140.1 billion won ($125.62 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea’s May exports are expected to have risen at their quickest pace in over three decades, a Reuters poll showed, thanks to strong global demand for the nation’s major products - semiconductors, cars and petroleum products.

** The won ended at 1,115.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,118.1.

** It rose 1.03% on a weekly basis, posting the sharpest gain in 15 weeks.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 points to 110.91.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.2 basis points to 1.166%. ($1 = 1,115.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)