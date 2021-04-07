S.Korea stocks rise on foreign buying for fifth straight session

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, on strong buying by foreign investors for a fifth straight day on expectations of an economic recovery and stabilising U.S. bond yields. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed up 10.33 points, or 0.33%, at 3,137.41.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 318.7 billion won ($285.35 million) worth shares on the main board, extending the buying spree to a fifth straight day, the longest since November 2020. They purchased net 1.9 trillion won worth shares over the previous four sessions.

** IMF said on Tuesday unprecedented public spending to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily by the United States, would push global growth to 6% this year, a rate unseen since the 1970s.

** U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday, with 5-year notes leading the decline, on investor views that market pricing based on an earlier-than-expected tightening by the Fed was too aggressive.

** But the country reporting 668 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, the highest daily count since Jan. 8, weighed on the sentiment.

** Samsung Electronics shares slid 0.47% even as the company said its first-quarter profit likely rose 44%, boosted by brisk sales of smartphones and TVs.

** Meanwhile, its peer SK Hynix rose 0.35% after local media reported the company is close to signing a long-term deal to provide automotive memory chips to German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH.

** The won ended at 1,116.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,119.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,116.4.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 2.067%. ($1 = 1,116.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)