S.Korea stocks rise on U.S. stimulus hopes; won hits over 17-month closing high

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday, extending gains into a seventh session on renewed hopes for some U.S. stimulus spending. The won posted its highest close in more than 17 months, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 5.02 points, or 0.21%, at 2,391.96, adding about 2.8% for the week.

** Local financial markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics settled 0.3% lower, after rising as much as 1.3% earlier on forecast third-quarter profit likely jumped 58% to a two-year high.

** “KOSPI extended its rally tracking U.S. stocks futures’ gains, while foreign investors increased their net purchase in electric and electronics shares,” said Cape Investment & Securities analyst Han Ji-young.

** South Korea’s central bank said it had agreed to renew a currency swap agreement with China, adding details including the extension period and size would be disclosed later.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 756.1 billion won ($656.38 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,153.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.42% higher than its previous close at 1,158.2, and marking its strongest close since April 24, 2019.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.5 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.4.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.83%.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 111.82.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 0.907%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 1.537%. ($1 = 1,151.9200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)