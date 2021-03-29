S.Korea stocks slide as institutional sell-off outweighs recovery hopes

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday, as a sell-off from institutional investors outweighed optimism over a stimulus- and vaccine-led recovery. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The KOSPI ended 4.97 points, or 0.16%, lower at 3,036.04, after falling as much as 0.51% in earlier trade. It rose 1.09% on Friday.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix fell 2.22%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver also dropped 0.37% and 2.87%, respectively.

** U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to put some detail on his infrastructure spending plans on Wednesday, while vaccinations that had been given to almost 94 million people in the United States lifted recovery hopes.

** Meanwhile, South Korea’s exports were seen growing at their sharpest pace in 29 months in March, a Reuters poll showed, with semiconductors and car sales leading the expansion as global demand improved.

** But institutional investors sold net 711.9 billion won ($629.14 million) worth of shares on the main board, while foreigners were net buyers of 49.7 billion won worth shares.

** Heightened Sino-U.S. tensions also weighed on sentiment.

** “This week, investors will be eyeing on Biden Administration’s infrastructure investment plans, U.S. unemployment data and China’s PMI,” said DS Investment & Securities’ analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** The won ended at 1,131.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,129.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading the one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 110.89.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.979%. ($1 = 1,131.5500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)