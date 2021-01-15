S.Korea stocks snap 10th straight weekly gain, suffer biggest drop in over 2 mths

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters)

** South Korean shares on Friday logged the fastest decline in more than two months, towed by major heavyweights, as profit-taking and foreign selloff eclipsed optimism over a U.S. stimulus plan. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 64.03 points, or 2.03%, at 3,085.90, marking the sharpest fall since Oct. 30, and after gaining as much 1.3% in early trade.

** The index slid 2.10% for the week, reversing the 10 straight weeks of gains.

** President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, urging the need for bold investment and to accelerate the distribution of vaccines.

** Majority of heavyweights tumbled: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.9% and 2.3%, respectively, while LG Chem and Hyundai Motor dropped 3.1% and 4.2%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 761.7 billion won ($693.22 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Meanwhile, South Korea’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged on Friday as the policy focus shifted away from an urgent need to support the economic recovery to growing risks from a hot stock market rally and booming household debt.

** The won ended at 1,099.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% lower than its previous close.

** The currency edged down 0.87% on a weekly basis, after sliding 0.32% in the previous week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,098.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,098.0.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 111.56.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 0.976%. ($1 = 1,098.7800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)