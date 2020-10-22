S.Korea stocks snap 3-day win streak as U.S. stimulus talks drag, virus cases rise

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, after three straight sessions of gains, on dented hopes of a U.S. stimulus bill and as domestic coronavirus infections rose. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield also declined.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 15.81 points, or 0.67%, at 2,355.05, logging the sharpest fall in a week.

** High-level negotiations on a new coronavirus aid bill faced a setback on Wednesday when U.S. President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise.

** “While talks on U.S. stimulus are stalled, COVID-19 related uncertainties dampened investor sentiment,” said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** The country reported 121 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday midnight, higher than 91 a day earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

** Most market heavyweights were down, with chip giant Samsung Electronics shedding 1.3%.

** Bucking the trend, electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem jumped 3.6% after the company and its major customer Tesla Inc both posted record quarterly profits.

** Meanwhile, South Korea and China renewed the currency swap agreement for another five years and expanded the size by about 11% in a move aimed at strengthening trade and financial stability.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 73.4 billion won ($64.81 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,132.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close of 1,131.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.5 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.9.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis points to 0.926%. ($1 = 1,132.5000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)