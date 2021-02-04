S.Korea stocks snap three-day rally on foreign selling, China liquidity concerns

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slumped on Thursday weighed down by foreign selling in major heavyweights and on worries over signs of liquidity tension in China. The won edged lower, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 42.13 points, or 1.35%, to 3,087.55, ending a three-day rally.

** Major market heavyweights slid: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbled 2.5% and 3.9%, respectively, and the country’s largest web portal operator Naver slid 3.4%.

** U.S. stocks gained overnight on strong earnings by tech giants Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc, with economic data such as private payrolls and services industry activity adding to the sentiment.

** Asian stocks dipped on Thursday as a spike in short-term Chinese interest rates fanned worries about policy tightening in the world’s second-largest economy, although improving corporate earnings and easing market volatility helped stem losses.

** “The market awaits the (U.S.) employment report due tomorrow,” said DS Investment & Securities’ analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 640 billion won ($572.42 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,118.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.7.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 0.984%. ($1 = 1,118.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)