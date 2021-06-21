S.Korea stocks tumble on hawkish Fed; won hits 3-month low

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, tracking global stocks, as investors were spooked after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkish stance last week. The won touched a three-month low and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 27.14 points, or 0.83%, at 3,240.79, logging the sharpest decline since June 9.

** Wall Street’s main indexes finished sharply lower on Friday and Asian stocks dropped on Monday, after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the shift toward faster policy tightening was a “natural” response to economic growth.

** “KOSPI tracked Wall Street on Bullard’s hawkish comments,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.75% and 2.01%, respectively, and internet giant Naver slid 0.25%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 892.1 billion won ($786.39 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** “South Korea’s upbeat 20-day exports data limited losses in early session but tumbling Japanese shares increased market volatility, further pulling down KOSPI,” Seo added.

** South Korea’s exports in the first 20 days of June soared 29.5% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Monday.

** The won ended at 1,134.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close of 1,132.3. It weakened as much as 0.57% to its lowest level since March 11.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 110.24.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 2.003%. ($1 = 1,134.4300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)