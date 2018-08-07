S.Korea stocks up on support from Chinese markets, Wall St gains

* KOSPI index climbs, foreigners buy

* Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields down

* For the midday report, please click

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index gained on Tuesday drawing support from brisk Chinese markets and gains on Wall Street, which capped losses due to trade anxieties. The won rose while bond yields fell. ** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was up 13.66 points or 0.60 percent at 2,300.16, in line with the Shanghai Composite Index and blue-chip CSI300 which added 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

** Shares of Samsung Biologics closed up 6.5 percent following a meeting between Samsung Group Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and South Korean finance minister Kim Dong-yeon a day before, where the company indicated more investment in bioindustry. ** In response to President Moon Jae-in’s hint of possible deregulation, shares of Kakao, second-largest shareholder of internet-only Kakao Bank rose 5.7 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,123.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,124. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,106.3 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.65 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.69 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and up by 3.03 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 225,706,000 shares and, of the total 897 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 369. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 56,786 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.38 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.2. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.082 percent, lower than the previous day’s 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)