S.Korea stocks, won rebound from Turkish woes

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index and the won gained on Tuesday, recovering confidence after the Turkish turmoil. Bond yields rose as well. ** The KOSPI closed up 10.46 points or 0.47 percent at 2,258.91, with leading shares, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, edging up from a day before. ** Shares of ING Life Insurance Korea ended down 12.4 percent after a report in the Korea Economic Daily that Shinhan Financial is set to buy a majority stake in the insurer. ** LG Electronics lost 3.5 percent, marking its lowest close in 52 weeks, hit by weak sales in emerging markets. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.53 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,133.9, shrugging of China’s disappointing economic data. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.45 per U.S. dollar, up 0.66 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,111.95 per dollar. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.11 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 2.28 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.9 percent so far this year, and down by 1.02 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 250,633,000 shares and, of the total 896 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 565. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 7,938 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.82 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.06 percent, higher than the previous day’s 2.05 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)