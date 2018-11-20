S.Korean chip, auto shares lead losses; won gains

* KOSPI index dips, foreigners sell

* Korean won rises against dollar

* South Korea bond yields down For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday, weighed by losses in tech and auto industries. The won rose while bond yields fell.

** At 06:30 GMT, the KOSPI was down 17.98 points or 0.86 percent at 2,082.58, snapping three sessions of gains.

** South Korea’s leading chipmakers slipped, tracking U.S. peers, as media reports on weak sales of Apple’s new iPhone and China’s probe on alleged antitrust violations weighed on investor sentiment amid global anxieties; Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc closed down 2.0 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

** South Korean carmakers slumped on growing uncertainties with the sub-index for transportation falling 2.1 percent. Shares of Hyundai Motor Co closed down 3.9 percent, hitting their lowest close since November 2009, while its affiliate Kia Motors Corp and its parts producer Mando Corp fell 4.7 percent and 6.6 percent respectively.

** “While chip shares and auto shares plunged, dragging down the KOSPI index, compared to losses in the U.S. and Chinese markets, it wasn’t bad,” said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** The won was quoted at 1,125.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.25 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,128.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,104.85 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.10 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses. Japanese stocks weakened 1.09 percent.

** The KOSPI is down around 14.9 percent so far this year, and down by 7.36 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 274,836,000 shares and, of the total 894 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 282.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 255,869 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 5.57 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 108.79.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.936 percent, lower than the previous day’s 1.94 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh and Yuna Park; Editing by Sunil Nair)