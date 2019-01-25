S.Korean chip shares lift market; won gains

* KOSPI index leaps, foreigners buy

* Korean won gains against USD

* South Korea bond yields up

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s KOSPI stock index closed up 1.5 percent on Friday, led by chipmakers that rose tracking strength in U.S. chip shares. The Korean won and bond yields also rose.

** Chipmakers led the Nasdaq’s rise on Thursday, as Xilinx Inc and Lam Research Corp reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations, while Texas Instruments Inc posted better-than-expected profit. Fourth-quarter earnings continued to be generally positive, reassuring investors concerned about U.S.-China trade tensions and sparking a microchip industry stock rally after hours.

** KOSPI posted its biggest daily gain since Jan. 15, while it rose to a three-month high. For the week, the benchmark index gained 2.5 percent, extending its weekly gain to a third consecutive session, while it jumped 6.7 percent on a monthly basis, its biggest monthly gain since Jan. 2012.

** The country’s chip giants and heavyweights Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc closed up 4.0 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.

** South Korean KOSPI was lifted on surge in U.S. semiconductor shares, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, adding that foreigners were net buyers of Samsung Electrics and SK Hynix of around 500 billion won during the day.

** The won was quoted at 1,121.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.65 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,128.6. The currency rose 0.1 percent on a weekly basis, while it fell 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, snapping the two consecutive monthly gains.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.23 per U.S. dollar, up 0.58 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,103.65 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.19 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Japanese stocks rose 0.97 percent.

** The KOSPI is up around 5.1 percent so far this year, and up by 4.44 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 402,960,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 519.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 809,168 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 0.71 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11 and the low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.27.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.815 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)