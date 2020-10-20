S.Korean shares climb on foreign buying as won hits 18-month peak

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares reversed course on Tuesday to end higher for a second straight session, buoyed by strong buying interest from foreign investors as they increased their exposure to a strengthening won. The currency scaled a near 18-month high, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0632 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 11.67 points, or 0.50%, to 2,358.41. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 41.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,139.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,142.0, and its strongest level since April 2019. ** The Kospi reversed from early losses as foreign investors increased buying with the won’s gains on hopes that the currency would gain further, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

** Hyundai Motor closed down 0.3% after the company said on Monday their third-quarter earnings would reflect quality-related costs of a combined 3.36 trillion won ($2.94 billion). ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,138.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,138.9. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.36%,. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.31% so far this year, but lost 0.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 862.45 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 320. ** The won has gained 1.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 0.901%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 1.445%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee)