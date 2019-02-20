S.Korean shares close at 4-month high on foreign buying; won rises

* KOSPI index gains 1.09 pct, foreigners buy

* Korean won gains 0.4 pct versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea bond yields up

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks ended at a four-month high on Wednesday as a weaker dollar boosted appetite for Seoul shares among foreign investors. The won gained 0.4 percent against the dollar, while bond yields inched up.

The benchmark KOSPI index closed up 1.09 percent at 2,229.76, with IT heavyweights including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix leading the gains.

Foreigners were net buyers of 430.9 billion won ($383.52 million) worth of shares on the main board, marking the biggest daily net purchase in almost four weeks.

The KOSPI climbed 9.2 percent so far this year.

The won was quoted at 1,123.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.42 percent firmer than its previous close of 1,128.2.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year bonds dropped 0.01 points to 109.24.

The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.802 percent, a tad higher than 1.800 percent in the previous session.