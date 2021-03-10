S.Korean shares decline for fifth session on China market volatility worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as uncertainties around volatile Chinese markets spooked investors even after the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rebounded overnight. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 18.00 points, or 0.60%, to 2,958.12 as of 06:30 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61% and peer SK Hynix fell 2.56%, while LG Chem rose 3.48% and Naver rose 2.90%. ** There are doubts about whether a rout in China will stabilize, especially as Chinese inflation and producer prices exceeded expectations, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 11.3 billion won ($9.91 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,142.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.21% lower than its previous close at 1,140.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,140.7 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,140.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.95% so far this year, and lost 5.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 887.07 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 910, the number of advancing shares was 257.

** The won has lost 4.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 points to 111.08.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.183%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 2.037%. ($1 = 1,140.5400 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)