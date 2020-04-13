S.Korean shares drop on OPEC+ deal disappointment, pandemic worries

* KOSPI falls nearly 2%

* Foreigners net sellers for 28 straight sessions

* KRW weakens versus USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended nearly 2% lower on Monday, their sharpest fall in more than a week, as a landmark OPEC+ output cut agreement failed to pacify investors amid mounting worries over the coronavirus crisis. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed down 34.94 points, or 1.88%, to 1,825.76. The index fell 16.92% so far this year.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 308.4 billion won ($253.37 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending the selloff to a 28th straight session. They sold around 14.2 trillion won ($11.67 billion) during the period.

** Disappointments with the OPEC+ agreement turned investors bearish, said KB Securities’ analyst Kim Young-hwan, adding the continued global virus spread has also had a negative impact.

** South Korea reported 25 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,537. The virus has infected more than 1.8 million globally, with the death toll in the United States surpassing 22,000, the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

** South Korean exports for the first 10 days of April tumbled as the coronavirus health crisis upended global supply chains and knocked demand.

** Kia Motors Corp told its labour union in South Korea that it wants to suspend operations at three of its domestic factories as the coronavirus outbreak weighs on exports to Europe and the United States, a union official said on Monday. The carmaker’s share price closed trading 4.84% lower than its previous close.

** The won closed trading at 1,217.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.75% lower than its previous close at 1,208.8. The currency has lost 5.0% against the dollar so far this year.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,217.5 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,215.6.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,005.59 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 181.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.64.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 0.987%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 1.463%. ($1 = 1,217.1700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)