S.Korean shares edge lower on rising Sino-U.S. tensions, grim economic outlook

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday, after investors’ sentiment dampened on escalating U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong and a grim economic outlook by the Bank of Korea. The won and the benchmark bond yield also weakened.

** The Seoul stock market’s benchmark KOSPI closed down 2.66 points, or 0.13%, at 2,028.54.

** U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S. law, after China’s plan for new security legislation triggered protests in the territory.

** The South Korean central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Thursday as it warned the COVID-19 pandemic would be worse for Asia’s fourth-largest economy than the 2008 global financial crisis.

** The sentiment weakened after the central bank’s stimulus plans turned out to be less aggressive than market expectations, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix closed up 1% and 3% respectively, as Micron Technology Inc raised its third-quarter revenue forecast on Wednesday.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 42.7 billion won ($34.47 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading 0.42% lower at 1,239.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.1% lower at 1,239.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,239.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 112.17.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.3 basis points to 0.815%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 1.337%. ($1 = 1,238.7900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)