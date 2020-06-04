S.Korean shares edge up on recovery, stimulus hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose for the fifth straight session on Thursday on hopes of a global economic recovery and further stimulus, but gains were capped by escalating Sino-U.S. tensions. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s benchmark KOSPI closed up 4.18 points, or 0.19%, at 2,151.18.

** The index trimmed earlier gains following a fall in Chinese equities as Sino-U.S. tensions rose, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday barred Chinese passenger carriers from flying to the United States starting on June 16.

** South Korea’s current account swung to a big deficit in April from a surplus in March on a combination of annual dividend payments by local companies and a sharp fall in exports, central bank data showed.

** Samsung Electronics rose as much as 4.6% on a report that the UK discussed supplies of 5G networking equipment with the company to develop alternatives to Huawei Technologies .

** The stock however trimmed gains to settle 0.2% higher after prosecutors requested an arrest warrant against Samsung Group’s heir Jay Y. Lee.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 46.0 billion won ($37.74 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading 0.16% lower at 1,218.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.3% lower at 1,219.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,219.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 111.93.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 0.886%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 bp to 1.432%. ($1 = 1,218.8600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)