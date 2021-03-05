S.Korean shares end at one-week low on rising U.S. yields

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at their lowest level in a week on Friday, as an overnight slump in Wall Street and rising U.S. Treasury yields continued to sap appetite for equities. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 17.23 points, or 0.57%, at 3,026.26. The index had dropped as much as 2% to its lowest intraday level since Feb. 1.

** However, KOSPI recorded a weekly gain of 0.44%, rebounding from a 3.05% decline in the previous week.

** U.S. stocks dropped sharply overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors by not indicating that the Fed might step up purchases of long-term bonds to hold down longer-term interest rates, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed above 1.5%.

** Most heavyweights slumped. Technology giant Samsung Electronics slid 0.36%, while peer SK Hynix dropped 1.41%. Internet giant Naver and battery maker Samsung SDI declined 3.58% and 1.03%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 368.7 billion won ($327.47 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,126.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,125.1.

** It slid 0.23% on a weekly basis, after declining 1.57% a week earlier.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.9 per dollar, up 0.4%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.7.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.057%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.986%. ($1 = 1,125.9000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)