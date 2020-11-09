S.Korean shares end at over 2-year high on Biden victory

* KOSPI hits highest since June 2018, foreigners net buyers

* KRW ends at highest since Jan. 31, 2019 vs USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at their highest level in more than two years on Monday, tracking strength in global risk assets on expectations of fewer regulatory reforms and more stimulus under a Joe Biden presidency.

** The won notched its best close since Jan. 31, 2019, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 30.70 points, or 1.27%, at 2,447.20. The index extended gains to a sixth consecutive session.

** “Biden’s U.S. election victory eased political uncertainties and fuelled stimulus hopes, lifting global shares ... China’s upbeat data added to the sentiment,” said Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** China’s exports grew at the fastest pace in 19 months in October, beating forecasts, while imports also continued to rise, official data showed on Saturday.

** South Korean battery maker SK Innovation surged as much as 11.3% to a 1-1/2-month high, gaining for a fifth straight day, while rival battery makers Samsung SDI and LG Chem rose 6.8% and 1.9%, respectively, as the sector was seen benefiting from Biden’s aims for clean energy.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 328.2 billion won ($294.87 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,113.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.58% stronger than its previous close at 1,120.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.1, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,113.3.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 111.69.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 0.959%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.568%. ($1 = 1,113.0500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)