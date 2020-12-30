S.Korean shares end at record high, see biggest annual gain since 2009

* KOSPI jump 2% to record closing high

* KOSPI up 30.8% for 2020, ends 23.4% higher for Q4

* KRW strengthens against USD, up 6.5% for 2020, up 7.7% for Q4

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at a record high on Wednesday, driven by Samsung Electronics, other heavyweights and hopes for an economic recovery, while it also posted gains of more than 30% for 2020, its biggest annual jump in 11 years.

** The country’s financial markets will be closed from Thursday and will reopen on Jan. 4.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 52.96 points, or 1.88%, at a record high of 2,873.47. The index rose for a fifth straight day.

** Chip giant Samsung Electronics ended 3.5% higher to its record high, while its peer SK Hynix rose 2.2%.

** Other heavyweights Naver <035420,KS>, Samsung SDI and LG Chem also rose 3.4%, 4.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

** The nation’s trade data is due on Jan. 1, which could provide additional signals that the economy is on recovery track.

** For 2020, the index surged 30.8%, the largest gain since 2009, while it soared 23.4% in the final quarter, its biggest quarterly jump in over 17 years.

** Towing such gains were retail investors as they gobbled up 47.5 trillion won ($43.76 billion) for the year, Korean Exchange data showed.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 250.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board, but they sold around net 24.6 trillion in 2020, the data showed.

** The won ended at 1,086.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.53%.

** For the year, the won gained 6.5% against the dollar, while it rose 7.7% in the fourth quarter, marking the fastest quarterly gain since the first quarter of 2017.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,085.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,085.5.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 0.982%. ($1 = 1,085.5400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)