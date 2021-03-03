S.Korean shares end higher as U.S. yields retreat, China policy anxiety eases

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

** South Korean shares extended gains to close higher on Wednesday, as U.S. Treasury yields retreated further and worries about China’s policy tightening eased. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 39.12 points, or 1.29%, higher at 3,082.99, rebounding from early declines of as much as 0.48%.

** Heavyweights such as technology giant Samsung Electronics gained 0.48% and peer SK Hynix added 1.73%. Internet giant Naver and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion jumped 5.83% and 3.95%, respectively.

** “Stabilising U.S. Treasury yields, easing concerns about China’s policy tightening (following a report that the People’s Bank of China may cut lending rates) lifted investor sentiment,” Daishin Securities’ analyst Lee Kyoung-min said.

** China Securities Journal reported that the PBOC may cut the RRR for some banks in March, a day after the country’s top banking regulator said it was looking into ways to manage capital inflows to prevent risk of bubbles.

** Meanwhile, investors eyed the negotiations over President Joe Bid en’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which is expected to go into overdrive this week and the upcoming China’s key political conference, which is expected to start on Friday.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.0 billion won ($18.73 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,120.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.33%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,121.0 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,120.9.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 1.020%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 1.948%. ($1 = 1,121.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)