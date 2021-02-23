S.Korean shares end lower amid rising yields, inflation worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Tuesday, marking a negative finish for a fourth session in five, as the appeal of equities was dented amid higher bond yields and inflation outlook. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed 9.66 points, or 0.31%, lower at 3,070.09, partially recovering from early losses of as much as 1.44%.

** Heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 0.24%, while peer SK Hynix and internet giant Naver added 1.47% and 1.03%, respectively.

** Treasury yields rose on expectations that U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package would lead to stronger economic recovery, inflation and greater borrowing.

** In South Korea, consumers’ inflation expectations hit their highest since August 2019, data from the Bank of Korea showed.

** The Korean central bank chief said he will consider stepping up government bond purchases if an increase in issuance adds to volatility in yields, but stopped short of offering a concrete plan.

** Investors eye Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony for clues about the central bank’s stance on inflation expectations and rising yields.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 374.3 billion won ($337.02 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,110.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.02%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,110.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,110.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 111.48.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.021%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 1.925%. ($1 = 1,110.6100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)