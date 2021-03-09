S.Korean shares end lower on rising bond yields, tech sell-off

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by higher bond yields and weaker technology shares, although the benchmark index retreated from a more than 2% fall seen during the session.

** The KOSPI closed down 19.99 points, or 0.67%, at 2,976.12, extending the declines to a fourth straight session. It plunged as much as 2.23% to its lowest intraday level since Jan. 5.

** Korean tech shares tracked a sell-off in the tech-heavy Nasdaq that recorded a more than 10% fall from its record close in February — a sign that the index is in a correction.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics slid as much as 1.71%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.74%. Internet giant Naver and battery maker LG Chem also dropped 1.90% and 3.26%, respectively.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion coronavirus aid package would provide enough resources to fuel a “very strong” U.S. economic recovery, and noted “there are tools” to deal with inflation.

** Foreigners were net sellers worth 672.57 billion won ($590.05 million) on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,140.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.63%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,139.78 per dollar, edging up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,140.39.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.26 points to 110.93.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.9 basis points to 1.188%, while the benchmark 10-year yield also rose by 1.0 basis points to 2.038%. ($1 = 1,139.8500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)