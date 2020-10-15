S.Korean shares extend loss as COVID-19 cases, stimulus uncertainty weigh

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, as a resurgence in domestic COVID-19 cases and fading hopes for U.S. pandemic relief package soured sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0632 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 19.27 points, or 0.81%, to 2,361.21. ** South Korea reported 110 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday night, marking a triple-digit increase again after daily infections had largely slowed to the double-digit range in the past few days.

** Denting sentiment further were downbeat comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a stimulus deal was unlikely be made before the Nov. 3 election dragged the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.66%.

** Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of South Korean superstar K-pop group BTS, hit the stock market with a 9.6 trillion won ($8.38 billion) valuation on Thursday before worries over its narrow revenue stream pulled shares below the debut price.

** Mnuchin’s comments weighed on investor sentiment, while sharp declines in Big Hit Entertainment also discouraged retail investors from making big bets, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 1.48% and LG Display dropped 1.82%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,143.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.32% higher than its previous close at 1,146.9. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.20%,. ** The KOSPI rose 7.44% so far this year, and gained 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 0.879%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped by 3.4 basis points to 1.479%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)