S.Korean shares gain for 6th day as investors look past Trump calling off stimulus talks

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Wednesday reversed early losses to rise for a sixth day as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump calling off ongoing talks for a fresh stimulus package. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was unchanged.

** Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday, drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was abandoning Americans in the midst of a pandemic.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 21.04 points, or 0.89%, at 2,386.94, extending its winning streak to a sixth straight session.

** Talks for the new stimulus package may restart after the U.S. presidential election with both parties taking a more positive stance toward it, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwwom Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 94.4 billion won ($81.53 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics closed up 1.5% as analysts said the chipmaker’s September-quarter profit likely surged more than a third, fuelled by strong smartphone sales and a rush order of memory chips from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . The world’s biggest memory chip supplier is scheduled to announce preliminary July-September operating profit and revenue numbers on Thursday.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 114 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its biggest daily increase in nearly two weeks.

** The won closed trading 0.24% higher at 1,158.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, strengthening for a fourth straight session.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.5% at 1,158.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,157.8.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 111.82 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.905%, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.531%. ($1 = 1,157.7900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)