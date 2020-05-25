S.Korean shares jump as recovery hopes outweigh China-U.S. worries

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares strengthened on Monday as easing of global lockdown measures boosted economic recovery hopes, even as Sino-U.S. tensions over a Hong Kong security law intensified. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 24.47 points, or 1.24%, at 1,994.60.

** The U.S. Commerce Department said late on Friday it would add 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to a blacklist for human rights violations and to address U.S. national security concerns.

** The decision came in hours after China proposed imposing national security laws on Hong Kong after last year’s pro-democracy unrest.

** Offsetting China-U.S. worries were hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and stimulus support, said Cape Investment & Securities’ analyst Han Ji-young, adding that a rise in large cap stocks related to “contactless services” sent the index higher.

** Shares of Kakao Corp, South Korea’s top mobile messenger provider, closed 8.5% higher, as COVID-19 has boosted demand for “contactless services” such as online payment and e-commerce.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 142.1 billion won ($114.27 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed 0.58% lower at 1,244.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,243.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,243.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 112.23.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 0.815%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 1.316%. ($1 = 1,243.5100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)