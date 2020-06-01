S.Korean shares jump as U.S.-China worries ease

* KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares buoyed on Monday as the U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat against China over a national security law for Hong Kong was weaker than feared, even as the country’s trade and manufacturing activity remained sluggish. The Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 35.48 points, or 1.75%, at 2,065.08.

** Investors were confident that the United States would not go so far as to break the trade deal with China, said Kim Sung-no, an analyst at BNK Securities.

** President Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special treatment for Hong Kong, but stopped short of calling an immediate end to privileges.

** South Korea’s exports tumbled in May for a third straight month, though at a slower pace, and manufacturing activity shrank at the sharpest pace in more than a decade as coronavirus-led lockdown measures weighed on global demand.

** Shares of Celltrion Inc closed 6.6% higher after the drugmaker said on Monday its experimental treatment of COVID-19 demonstrated an up to 100-fold reduction in viral load of the disease in animal testing and that it aims to start human clinical trials in late July.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 110.3 billion won ($90.05 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading 1.10% higher at 1,225.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, marking the sharpest daily gain in more than two months.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.6% higher at 1,224.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,225.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 112.08.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.827%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.390%. ($1 = 1,224.8300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)