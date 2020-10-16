S.Korean shares post biggest weekly fall in three as global virus woes weigh

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares posted their sharpest weekly fall in three on Friday as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across Europe and the U.S., and fading hopes for a U.S. stimulus package hit sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Stocks fell sharply in afternoon trade due to concerns that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could tamper economic recovery in the U.S. and Europe, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 0.83% and SK Hynix declined 2.07%. ** South Korea reported 47 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, marking the smallest daily cases since Sept. 29.

** At close, the benchmark KOSPI fell 19.68 points, or 0.83%, to 2,341.53. For the week, the Kospi dropped 2.1%, logging the sharpest weekly decline in three. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 173.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,147.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,143.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,146.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,146.0. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.30%,. ** The KOSPI has risen 6.55% so far this year, and gained 0.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 908.04 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 239. ** The won has gained 0.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 0.883%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.489%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)