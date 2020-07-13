S.Korean shares post sharpest gain in month on virus drug hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* KRW gains against USD

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Monday as an analysis of an antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 yielded positive results, while investors awaited corporate earnings and China’s June trade data due this week. The Korean won and the benchmark bond gained.

** The country’s benchmark KOSPI closed up 35.81 points, or 1.67%, to 2,186.06, logging the sharpest daily gain in a month.

** Market sentiment improved after U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences said an analysis showed its antiviral remdesivir helped reduce the risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but cautioned that rigorous clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit.

** Meanwhile, Korea Customs Service data showed that South Korean exports for the first 10 days of this month slid 1.7% from last year, but those to China and the United States rose 9.4% and 7.3%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 100.2 billion won ($83.48 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,200.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,204.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,200.2 per dollar, nearly unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,200.1.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 641.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 608.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 111.99.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 0.863% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.420%.