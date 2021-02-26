S.Korean shares post worst weekly fall in 1 mth on foreign selloff, U.S. tech, bond rout

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares reversed most gains clocked in the previous session on Friday, dragged down by a record foreign selloff, following a sharp overnight fall in Wall Street tech shares and a spike in Treasury bond yields. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed down 86.74 points, or 2.80%, to 3,012.95, after jumping 3.50% on Thursday.

** For the week, it tumbled 3.05%, its sharpest decline in four weeks, while it gained 1.23% on a monthly basis, extending gains to a fourth straight month.

** A drop in technology shares sank Wall Street overnight, while the U.S. Treasury yields vaulted to their highest since the pandemic began.

** Technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix plunged 3.28% and 4.71%, respectively, leading benchmark declines.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 2,815.8 billion won ($2.51 billion) worth of shares on the main board, the biggest on record, preliminary Refinitiv data showed.

** Kia Corp, however, rose as much as 8.1%, after a local media outlet said there was still potential for the automaker to form a partnership with Apple Inc.

** The country’s exports likely grew for a fourth straight month in February, a Reuters poll showed, thanks to improving global trade, vaccine-led recovery hopes and demand for semiconductors and cars.

** The Bank of Korea plans to make outright purchases of treasury bonds worth around 5 to 7 trillion won ($4.5-$6.3 billion) during the first half of the year.

** The won ended at 1,123.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.40% lower than its previous close and marking the fastest daily fall since Mar. 23.

** It slid 1.57% for the week, marking the fastest weekly fall since early April, while it edged down 0.42% for the month.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 1.020%. ($1 = 1,124.0700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)