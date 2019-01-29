S.Korean shares recover on IT stocks; investors await Sino-U.S. talks

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy

* Korean won edges up against USD

* South Korea bond yields up

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares recovered from earlier falls to close slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by IT stocks after Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd posted solid quarterly earnings, while investors awaited a new round of trade talks between Chinese and U.S. officials on Wednesday and Thursday. The Korean won and bond yields rose.

** The KOSPI stock index closed 6.06 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 2,183.36.

** Earlier in the session, the index fell 0.7 percent on worries of an escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tensions after the U.S. Justice Department charged China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd with fraud.

** Samsung Electro-Mechanics said earlier in the day that its fourth-quarter operating profit jumped 136 percent to 252 billion won ($225.85 million) from a year earlier.

** The company said in its conference call that the supply of multi-layer ceramic capacitor in the market was not enough and that the company would expand its capacity, said Jeong Dai, an analyst with Meritz Securities.

** Hopes for a better business environment in the IT industry seem to be continuing since the conference call over SK Hynix’s earnings, Jeong added.

** Shares of Samsung Electro-Mechanics rose 7.1 percent, while tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix gained 1.0 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. The sub-index for electric & electronics advanced 1.1 percent.

** Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd ended up 2.0 percent after the company said it won an order worth 420 billion won ($376.41 million) to build two LNG carriers from Celsius Tankers, which are expected to be delivered by August 2021.

** The won was quoted at 1,116.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,117.7, extending gains into a third session.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.31 per U.S. dollar, up 0.14 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,100.95 per dollar.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.25 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses. Japanese stocks rose 0.08 percent.

** The KOSPI is up around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up by 4.55 percent in the previous 30 days.

** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 539,639,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 292.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 139,870 million won worth of shares.

** The U.S dollar has risen 0.27 percent against the won this year. The won’s high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.23.

** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.822 percent, higher than the previous day’s 1.82 percent. ($1 = 1,115.8000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)