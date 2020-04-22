S.Korean shares rise as global stimulus efforts outweigh oil price plunge worries

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as global stimulus efforts outweighed investors’ worries of a plunge in oil prices. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market’s main KOSPI closed up 16.77 points, or 0.89%, at 1,896.15. The index has fallen 13.72% so far this year.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 37.0 billion won ($30.02 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Brent oil futures prices plunged again on Tuesday, extending oil market panic into a second day with no end in sight to a swelling global crude glut as the coronavirus pandemic has obliterated demand for fuel.

** The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in fresh relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.

** Meanwhile, South Korea is preparing for a third supplementary budget and a 40 trillion won ($32.45 billion) fund to sharply increase subsidies to keep more Koreans in jobs and help businesses stay afloat through the course of the coronavirus outbreak.

** The country reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 10,694.

** Shares of Asiana Airlines surged as much as 24.1%, after South Korea’s two state-owned banks said they will provide up to 1.7 trillion won in fresh liquidity to the country’s second-largest carrier, as the industry struggles with the coronavirus crisis.

** Shares of South Korean biotech company Seegene Inc surged as much as 21.2%, after the company received U.S. FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus test kits.

** Stock prices recovered their early losses after stimulus measures started to outweigh worries over the plunge in oil prices, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

** The won was quoted at 1,232.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% lower than its previous close at 1,229.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was nearly flat at 1,232.3 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,230.1.

** The won has lost 6.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 111.48.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.047%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 1.526%. ($1 = 1,232.7100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)